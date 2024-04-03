Giants will ‘look at all options’ for potential trades in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. However, that could soon change. General manager Joe Schoen recently told reporters that the front office will “look at all options” as they consider potential trades up or down in the draft order.

The Giants are seemingly in the market for either one of the draft’s top quarterbacks or one of the draft’s top playmakers this offseason. Picking at No. 6, they should be able to land one or the other. However, a potential trade up to a higher selection may be the best way to land a top quarterback prospect.

Staying put should land New York a top wide receiver, but moving down would allow the Giants to address a major need in the first round, while also adding extra draft capital for future rounds and future years’ drafts.

When asked about a potential trade in the draft order, Schoen had this to say to reporters (h/t Giants.com):

“We’ll look at all options, whether it’s going up, back, staying. Ultimately, I think we’ll end up with a good player.” New York Giants GM Joe Schoen

Which “good player” could the Giants end up with?

A potential trade-up in the first round would presumably be made in order to land one of the draft class’s top quarterback prospects. The most likely landing spots for the Giants would be at picks No. 3 (held by the New England Patriots) or No. 4 (held by the Arizona Cardinals). Trading into one of those two picks would be costly, but could result in Big Blue landing UNC’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, depending on how the board falls.

Trading down in the first round makes things more interesting and really opens up a wide array of possibilities for the G-Men. They could move down to target the defensive side of the ball. They still have a major need at cornerback and top prospects such as Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell, or Iowa DB Cooper DeJean could fill that hole in the middle of the first round.

Solid playmakers will still be available in the middle of the first round, too. The Giants are likely to take one of the class’s top wide receivers with the No. 6 pick, but if they don’t, they could move down and still land a tremendous talent, such as Georgia TE Brock Bowers, LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr., or Texas WR Adonai Mitchell.

Regardless of where the Giants end up picking, Schoen is right, they should ultimately end up with a good player.