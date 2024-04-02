Giants’ 2-Round Mock Draft: Securing the future and a receiver with upside

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Giants managed to walk away with a quarterback and receiver in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, most would estimate that would be a winning hand. Obviously, everyone has different opinions on the quarterbacks available, but the likelihood of securing one means trading up in the first round, which could end up including the Giants’ second-round pick anyway.

In this scenario, let’s assume the Giants leverage their 2025 first-round pick to move up a few spots, selecting their quarterback of choice and moving ahead with the assumption that Daniel Jones will be off the team next year. The salary space saved will help offset the loss of their first-round selection in 2025.

Giants 2-Round Mock Draft:

1st Round Selection: QB Drake Maye

As mentioned, the Giants will have to trade up to secure either J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye, but in this instance, they land the UNC quarterback.

Maye’s stock has been slightly falling over the past few weeks, with McCarthy booming. However, both have their strengths and weaknesses. Maye is only 21 years old, standing at 6’4″ and 230 pounds, consisting of quintessential quarterback measurements.

Given his youth and upside, the Giants may elect to take a risk moving up to secure Maye, who has traits similar to those of Josh Allen. Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll knows exactly how to deal with quarterbacks who have a gun-slinging mentality and can sometimes be erratic with their decision-making. This past season, Maye finished with 3,608 yards, including 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has sneaky-good athleticism and the stature of Justin Herbert, which is exactly what Daboll would like to utilize at the next level.

In this scenario, the Giants send their first-round pick in 2025 to the New England Patriots along with some mid-round draft capital, opting to maintain their second-round pick. This ensures they have their quarterback of the future and the opportunity to grab a receiver in a stacked draft class.

2nd Round Selection: WR Malachi Corely

Some may argue that taking Malachi Corley with a 47th overall pick is a reach, but with the NFL banning the hip drop tackle, Corley stands to benefit significantly.

This past season, Corley tallied 985 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, but he’s much more than just a receiver, he can be an extension to the run game and a monster in yards after the catch situations. He tallied 2.78 yards per route run, well above average, and was phenomenal against man coverage. He ranked second in screen catches and first in screen yards with 330.

Malachi Corley is such a tough, bouncy player. Guy refuses to go down.



(I see the size/athletic comps to Deebo, but I refuse to compare any player to Deebo. I prefer @DannyBKelly's Mega Wan'Dale Robinson.) pic.twitter.com/rrZIiqDgOq — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) April 1, 2024

Corley isn’t known for his contested catch qualities and route running, but he showed a good upside in the Senior Bowl, and the Giants may see him as a ball of clay that they can mold into anything they desire. In the clip above, he’s compared to a “Mega Wan’Dale Robinson,” which is exciting, to say the least.

At the end of the day, the Giants simply need playmakers and Corley can be a key component on special teams as a return man but also feature as an energizer on offense, breaking tackles and extending plays with his physicality.

The upside of Corley is Deebo Samuel, but he needs to refine his route running and improve his hands, and at just 22 years old, he will have plenty of time to continue his development.

Of course, there should be other options to consider, notably Ricky Pearsall out of Florida or even Xavier Leggette out of South Carolina. The Giants can simply draft the player with the most upside, but Corley can be an instant impact piece in a variety of roles, which boosts his stock in my opinion.