Lakers have Bucks star center high on their target list this season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may come away as benefactors of the Milwaukee Bucks’ pronounced struggles to start the 2024-25 NBA season. The Lakers have a great need for a strong starting center to pair alongside superstar big man Anthony Davis.

They also have a starting point guard in D’Angelo Russell whose individual woes have even rubbed his head coach JJ Redick the wrong way, causing concerns over his future with the team. In turn, the Bucks have just the player that can complement Davis and their entire team as a sound inside-out threat on both sides of the floor.

Lakers could look to swap D’Angelo Russell for Bucks’ Brook Lopez

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed that the Lakers will place Russell up for trade ahead of the deadline and may look to make a power play for Milwaukee’s star center, saying this (h/t Anthony Pasciolla of The Sporting News):

“D’Angelo Russell is going to be on the block and is going to be available as outgoing salary for the Lakers,” Fischer said. “The center spot is a spot that we know Los Angeles has been looking to upgrade and will be looking to upgrade.”

“We mentioned Brook Lopez at the top of this show,” Fischer continued. “He is someone that I was told was on the Lakers’ list of potential center targets.”

Russell can’t seem to come into the fullness of his strength this season

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Russell is currently averaging a career-low 12.7 points, along with 5.4 assists per contest on 40 percent shooting from the field and 30.8 percent shooting from three-point range. He had his effort level called out by coach Redick following their 131-114 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and has not looked like the best fit in a talented starting unit with many mouths to feed.

Lakers could capitalize on Bucks’ rare drought by offering attractive deal for Lopez

Midway across the country, Lopez is also averaging a career-low in scoring with 9.3 PPG on a bewildering 39.7 percent shooting from the field. While his peripherals are rather alarming as well, Lopez is still protecting the rim and getting his hands in the passing lanes at an All-Defensive level, sending back two blocks and pick-pocketing 1.1 steals per contest. Los Angeles needs a gargantuan center that can do those things and help them improve as a three-point shooting team, which Lopez can do in a better environment.

Monetarily, a deal centered around the two would work, but the Lakers’ front office would likely have to add more to the table to convince the Bucks to take on a player in Russell behind All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. Milwaukee’s superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also recently came out and bashed his entire team for not competing after their 116-94 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, so the Ohio State product may not be the player that’ll ease his complaint.