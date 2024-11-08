Lakers are hoping MVP favorite can return from injury vs. 76ers

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are clinging onto optimism that their superstar Anthony Davis can return from injury for their Friday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar relayed a pair of reports from ESPN, including a news break from Shams Charania stating that the Lakers are “hopeful” that Davis will take the floor following his colleague Dave McMenamin revealing that Los Angeles officially labeled Davis as probable with what has now been diagnosed as plantar fasciitis.

The Lakers have succeeded behind MVP-level play from Davis and felt his absence vs. Grizzlies

Davis has been arguably the standout performer league-wide throughout the early portion of the 2024-25 season. The Kentucky product is leading the NBA in scoring with 32.6 points per game, in addition to a stout 11.6 nightly rebounds. He’s also sent back multiple blocks in five of his seven games played for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles greatly missed his services in their last matchup. The Memphis Grizzlies blew them out by a score of 131-114 while Davis sat to nurse his foot ailment. Now, the Lakers are holding out hope that he can help them withstand a shorthanded 76ers attack spearheaded by All-Star Paul George while Philadelphia’s former 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid continues to miss time with a knee injury and All-Star Tyrese Maxey gets set to miss multiple weeks with a new hamstring strain.

Tip-off for the contest between the Lakers and Sixers is scheduled for 7 PM PT. Davis’ status should become clearer just before tip-off.