Lakers star could be in grave danger of losing starting role

Los Angeles Lakers star D’Angelo Russell just can’t seem to shake his early season funk. Russell, a former 2019 NBA All-Star, has grossly underperformed through the Lakers’ first eight games of the year.

The Ohio State product is averaging a career-low 12 points, and 5.8 assists per game on a poor 37.5 percent shooting from the field and an even more penurious 29.2 percent shooting from three-point range. His 5.8-1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio has been one of the few bright spots in his game. But the record shows that Russell can’t get into a groove alongside his fellow starters.

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell slammed by head coach JJ Redick for poor effort vs. Grizzlies

As a result, “D-Lo” is in danger of losing his position as Los Angeles’ starting point guard. Per Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation, Lakers head coach JJ Redick openly castigated Russell’s level of effort in their most recent 131-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies after the game on Wednesday, offering words that should be concerning for the latter’s job security moving forward:

“Just level of compete,” Redick said. “Attention to detail. Some of the things we’ve talked with him about for a couple of weeks.

“At times he’s been really good with that stuff, other times it’s just reverting to certain habits. It wasn’t like a punishment, I just felt like for us to have a chance to win this game, that was the route we wanted to take. Gabe in the first half, especially defensively, was fantastic. I just wanted to see what that looked like.”

Could Russell & the Lakers thrive with him coming off the bench?

Russell’s lack of go-get-it intangibles shown in the loss to the Grizzlies came part in parcel with a forgettable effort from the entire Lakers’ front. Lakers superstar LeBron James also made note of that after the defeat. Nevertheless, Russell looks like he may be better suited for a different role on Los Angeles’ roster.

Whenever a head coach overtly looks for other options amid a player’s cold stretch, that usually signifies dissatisfaction that, in some instances, could lead to a demotion. But there could be a silver lining to the 28-year-old’s current status with the team. The Lakers bench ranks No. 29 out of 30 teams in scoring at 20.6 PPG. Russell alone could flirt with that scoring output if he were given free rein to dominate the offense for their second unit.

Russell could easily emerge as a Sixth Man of the Year favorite in role change

Currently, Los Angeles is bereft of offensive punch behind their first five. Much to his benefit, Russell could see a desired usage rate and increased shot attempts coming off the bench, while also gaining much recognition as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate. His playmaking abilities would make him a contender for such honors in and of itself. In turn, the Lakers’ struggling backup point guard Gabe Vincent could get a chance to find easier looks as a spot-up shooter next to James and fellow Lakers superstar Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.

There has not been official word that coach Redick will bench Russell as of yet. Nevertheless, his mentioning that the 10-year veteran isn’t making good on some of the things they’ve gone over together off the floor could be the planted seed that germinates the more he struggles.