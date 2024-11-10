Lakers rookie makes G League debut before star-filled audience

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie sensation Bronny James made his G League debut on Saturday for the franchise’s South Bay affiliate.

Lakers: Bronny James gets major burn in G League debut while LeBron James watches

James played 31 minutes as the South Bay Lakers downed the Salt Lake City Stars 110-96. The USC product played 31 minutes and shot 2-10 from the field for six points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Ohio native played before his father and Lakers superstar teammate LeBron James, as well as other fellow teammates Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, and L.A. Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the younger James impressed his G League head coach Zach Guthrie and teammate Quincy Olivari with his overall play. Bronny said this after the win:

“It felt pretty good to go out there and just play my game,” Bronny James said. “Not much difference. I was just playing basketball. It felt good.”

Bronny has a golden opportunity to take advantage of reps with the South Bay Lakers

That is what the Lakers organization wants out of Bronny during his current G League stint. The younger James will obtain invaluable experience playing on a regular basis and fine-tuning his game. A couple of ways he can do so are by improving his efficiency and limiting his turnovers. The 20-year-old went 0-5 from three-point range and committed five turnovers in the game.

Moving forward, Bronny will play home games for South Bay and rejoin the Lakers’ NBA squad when their G League affiliate hits the road for away games.