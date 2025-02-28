Lakers’ LeBron James sounds off on the face of the league debate

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

One of the hottest talking points in the NBA right now is discussing who the face of the league currently is. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of those players who has constantly been mentioned in that discussion, and he was approached by reporters about the topic following Thursday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers’ LeBron James is not a fan of the way the NBA is covered today

However, James took the opportunity to sound off on those that cover the league nationally. He said that being the face of the league is unwanted given the current state of NBA coverage and public perception.

“Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day to day basis s— on everybody?,” James asked. “For those who have that responsibility, it’s just weird energy.”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

James did not specify who he was directing those comments towards. However, the Lakers superstar is displeased with the way that the NBA and the players are perceived by those in the media as well as fans on social media.

James is in his 22nd NBA season and is still dominating the NBA at the age of 40 while playing for one of the most recognizable franchises in sports in the Lakers. The league’s all-time leading scorer has established himself as one of, if not the greatest, player to ever play the game. Therefore, considering him as the current face of the league is not a stretch of a conclusion.

NBA players face criticism more than ever

Perhaps the best example of James’ comments came during All-Star weekend when comedian Kevin Hart sounded off on centers shooting too many threes during the game’s broadcast and Draymond Green openly called today’s NBA “boring.” Additionally, players across the league face a lot of criticism for their performance, and analysts at times will find a way to undermine a player’s success.

Furthermore, the debate has spurred some interesting comments from prominent figures in the sports media industry. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said during the All-Star break that San Antonio Spurs rising superstar Victor Wembanyama can’t be the face of the league because he is an international player, and instead vouched for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to be the face of the league.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The debate over who should be considered the face of the league has reached a point where players are criticized more than praised. It is clear that James is not a fan of that mindset and would rather a deserving player who has shown to be successful have that honor. However, the star Lakers forward wants no part of it as of right now.