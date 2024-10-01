Dodgers reveal striking contingency plan if star infielders miss NLDS opener

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will enter the 2024 MLB playoffs with a banged up roster, particularly in their pitching rotation, but their infield also has a couple of key contributors in danger of missing the start of the National League Divisional Series. Should former NL MVP first baseman Freddie Freeman or valued shortstop Miguel Rojas be unable to kick off the NLDS, the Dodgers know the route they’ll take to compensate for those absences.

Freeman is battling an ankle injury he sustained in Los Angeles’ 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sept. 26. Meanwhile Rojas was pulled from their Wednesday affair against the Padres a day prior to Freeman’s ailment, due to coming up with left groin tightness sustained while rounding the bases in the fourth inning.

Dodgers have succeeded behind strong play from Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas

Both talents have been vital toward the Dodgers (98-64) finishing the year as the MLB’s best team. Freeman concluded the regular season campaign with 22 home runs and a clean slash line of .282/.378/.476 with a strong .854 OPS and a 4.7 WAR that exemplifies the impact he’s had on L.A.’s winning ways.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rojas has also been strong at the plate, hitting for average with a like .283/.337/.410 slash line of his own and .748 OPS along with eight stolen bases on the campaign. The two have been rock solid in the infield, both sporting fielding percentages north of 99.3 percent and combining for just six errors at their primary positions.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has short-term backup plan to replace injured stars

That being said, should one or both fail to be ready to take on the winner of the NL Wild Card Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows exactly the route he’ll take to make sure Los Angeles is equipped in the interim, per a report from Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, relayed by ClutchPoints’ Russell Steinberg:

“If they’re still not ready to go, Roberts said Max Muncy could be an option at first base. Muncy has primarily played third for the Dodgers this season and has only played two games at first since 2022. To get him sharp, Roberts said Muncy will work out at first base while the Dodgers have the week off. Enrique Hernandez would then move to third base,” Steinberg wrote.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was also reported that Tommy Edman would likely fill Rojas’ shoes at shortstop, in what Roberts stated would be a “short-term thing,” despite his strong confidence that his main guys in Freeman and Rojas will be ready for their playoff opener.

Max Muncy and Tommy Edman can man the infield slots and hit well at the plate

Muncy has appeared in 73 games for the Dodgers in 2024 and has smacked 15 homers and 48 RBIs in that time. That impressive output will be needed for L.A. in whatever capacity he’s deployed at in the NLDS and beyond, but moreso, the Dodgers will require him to carry over and even slightly improve his .964 fielding percentage at third, in the stead of one of his hampered teammates or not.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

As for Edman, the 29-year-old utility man saw 18 appearances and 13 starts at shortstop in 2024 and racked up 35 assists and six double plays turned in that span. While impressive, he too will need to clean up his repertoire and boost his .954 fielding percentage.

The Dodgers will get the ball rolling in their quest for a World Series crown on Saturday, Oct. 5. The hope is that Freeman and Rojas will be good to go. If not, L.A. has bodies that can fill in for them well until then.