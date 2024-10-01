Dodgers’ $325 million starter is healthy and ready to go for the playoffs

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers‘ starting rotation has been severely impacted by injuries over the past few months, with Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone ruled out for the rest of the year. However, their $325 million free-agent acquisition, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is ready to step up, having recovered from an illness last week.

Yamamoto’s Impressive First Season with the Dodgers

Yamamoto, the 26-year-old Japanese star, has impressed in his first year in Major League Baseball. Over 90 innings, he posted a solid 3.00 ERA across 18 starts, striking out 10.50 batters per nine innings. His 75.7% left-on-base rate and 47.9% ground ball rate showcase his ability to navigate tough situations and limit damage. In his final regular-season start, Yamamoto allowed just two earned runs over five innings while striking out six, finishing with a 3.60 ERA in that outing.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When healthy, Yamamoto has been a key asset to the Dodgers’ rotation, putting him in an ideal position heading into the playoffs, where the team needs him to perform at an elite level.

Managing Yamamoto’s Workload for the Playoffs

The Dodgers plan to give Yamamoto five days of rest between starts during the playoffs, which should allow them to utilize a three-man rotation. If additional support is needed, rookie Landon Knack could step in, but that would be a last resort. Yamamoto’s performance will be crucial as the Dodgers navigate their rotation with limited options due to injuries.

Breaking Down Yamamoto’s Pitch Arsenal

Yamamoto’s underlying metrics indicate he is poised for continued success. His four-seam fastball, used 40.4% of the time, has allowed a .262 batting average and a .413 slugging rate, but his split-finger fastball has been his most effective pitch. Opposing hitters are batting just .170 against the split-finger, which averages 90.2 mph and features remarkable movement, making it one of the best in the league.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Adjusting to MLB and Eyeing Playoff Success

Transitioning from Japanese baseball to MLB is no easy task, as Yamamoto has had to adjust to differences in the ball and the season’s structure. Nevertheless, he has shown remarkable poise and skill, cementing his role as a long-term star for the Dodgers.

If Yamamoto can dominate in the playoffs, he has the potential to become a postseason hero. The Dodgers are counting on him to provide quality starts and help carry the rotation, ideally lasting at least six innings in each outing to relieve pressure on the bullpen. With the playoffs on the horizon, Yamamoto’s continued success could be the key to the Dodgers’ championship hopes.