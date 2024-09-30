Dodgers rookie starter could be the difference in the playoff rotation

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Dodgers’ projected starting rotation for the NLDS includes Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler. However, rookie starter Landon Knack shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential contributor in the postseason.

Knack’s Impressive Rookie Season

The 27-year-old right-hander has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers this year after being promoted from Triple-A midway through the season. In Triple-A, Knack tossed 68 innings, posting a 3.71 ERA with an impressive 10.46 strikeouts per nine innings, a 73.8% left-on-base rate, and a 29.9% ground ball rate.

Given his lack of major league experience, it seems likely that the Dodgers will lean on Buehler, who, despite a tough season with a 5.38 ERA, brings veteran experience. Buehler’s September wasn’t ideal, with a 4.44 ERA, but with Gavin Stone and Tyler Glasnow sidelined due to injury and Clayton Kershaw’s return uncertain, Buehler remains a key option.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Case for Knack

While Buehler is the more experienced option, there’s a scenario where the Dodgers could take a chance on Knack as their number three starter in the NLDS. Knack has earned consideration with his 3.65 ERA over 69 innings this season, along with an 85.9% left-on-base rate and a 31.1% ground ball rate.

September has been a mixed bag for Knack, as he logged a 5.14 ERA over 21 innings. His strikeout numbers remain solid, but he’s struggled with giving up home runs, allowing 2.14 homers per nine innings this month. However, in his final appearance of the regular season against the Colorado Rockies, Knack allowed just one earned run over four innings, which could give the Dodgers confidence in his ability to perform under pressure.

Knack’s Pitch Arsenal

Knack features a solid four-pitch mix, including a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and change-up. His four-seamer, averaging 93.5 mph, has held opposing batters to a .228 batting average, though they’ve slugged .526 against it. The key to his success will be reducing the number of home runs he allows.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

His slider is arguably his best pitch, thrown 22.3% of the time and generating 20 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .183 batting average. Despite his strengths, Knack’s lower swing-and-miss rate and vulnerability to power hitters could make the Dodgers hesitant to use him in the starting rotation, though his potential is undeniable.

Dodgers’ Rotation Dilemma: Knack or Buehler?

The Dodgers find themselves with limited options for the postseason. The decision may come down to the risk of starting the rookie Knack or relying on Buehler, who has been inconsistent this season. If Knack doesn’t earn a starting spot, he could still play a crucial role as a multi-inning reliever, as the Dodgers used him effectively in this capacity in his last outing.

Regardless of which direction the Dodgers choose, Knack has shown he can be a valuable asset, whether as a starter or a key piece out of the bullpen.