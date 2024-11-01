Dodgers linked to perennial Cy Young candidate in trade rumors

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers decisively won the 2024 World Series in five games over the New York Yankees, but that doesn’t mean that the franchise can stand pat heading into the 2025 MLB season, especially while being linked to a superstar pitcher who could fit right into their rotation.

Cardinals ace Sonny Gray connected to Dodgers in trade forecasts

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors recently named St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray as a trade candidate for the Dodgers to fortify their rotation with (h/t Patrick McAvoy of The Sporting News):

“With two years and $65MM still owed to him, Gray is hardly a bargain. That’s probably more than he’d get in free agency on the heels of an age-34 campaign that saw him post a 3.84 ERA in 166 1/3 frames, though his 30.3% strikeout rate and 5.8% walk rate were far more intriguing. Contenders with deep pockets and/or clean payroll outlooks could show interest. The (Cincinnati Reds) have already been loosely linked to Gray, and the Dodgers, (Baltimore Orioles), (San Francisco Giants), (Texas Rangers), and (Detroit Tigers) stand as speculative fits.”

Gray could supplement a Dodgers rotation that could look different this offseason

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Notably, the Dodgers have ace Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Gavin Stone, and Clayton Kershaw all returning to the mound in Los Angeles for the 2025 campaign. They run the risk of losing key stars Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler in free agency.

Thus, the Dodgers could make a play for Gray, who would give Glasnow a run for his money as the top dog in L.A. The 5-10 righty finished No. 8 in the MLB in strikeouts (203 Ks) in 2024 and added to that with a sparkling 1.088 WHIP. The financial implications around trading for a star of Gray’s age do not supersede the talent he could bring to Los Angeles’ ranks.

The Tennessee native has shown no signs of slowing down and even finished as the runner-up for the 2023 American League Cy Young Award. Thus, the Dodgers could maintain a championship-caliber unit by bringing him on board.