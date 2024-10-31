Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman adds to Hall-of-Fame case with World Series MVP win

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Freddie Freeman got his just due for leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series crown over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Freddie Freeman awarded World Series MVP after record-setting play

Freeman was named World Series MVP for catalyzing the Dodgers to a quick gentleman’s sweep over the Yankees in five games to win their second Fall Classic in the last five years. The 35-year-old superstar put on a show by hitting four home runs and driving in 12 RBIs behind a video game-like .300/.364/.1000 slash line. It’s the way that Freeman got his numbers though that makes his MVP efforts so special.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The eight-time All-Star set an MLB record for most consecutive World Series games with a home run after connecting on long balls in six straight appearances dating back to Game 5 of the 2021 Fall Classic during his days with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman led all players in homers in this year’s championship series.

If that wasn’t enough, Freeman delivered several clutch hits. His grand slam home run in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 1 marked the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history. The Associated Press (via ESPN) revealed that Freeman donated his game spikes to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown following the monumental outing.

The California native magnified his already noticeable efforts by connecting on a two-run RBI single in the fifth inning of Game 5 that helped Los Angeles close a massive 5-0 deficit and later tie the game off of Teoscar Hernandez’s swing just one batter later.

Freeman’s World Series MVP achievement puts him in Hall-of-Fame air

For his work in driving in timely runs, Freeman tied the record for most RBIs in a single World Series with 12. He now has two World Series titles, a World Series MVP, an NL MVP (2020), along with a Gold Glove Award (2018) and three Silver Slugger Awards to his name. He has built a credible and convincing argument for entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his elite play on offense and defense and in the biggest moments.

The Dodgers star is one of 12 players to win a regular season MVP and World Series MVP in their career. Only one of those 12, in Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, has not been inducted into Cooperstown. If there were any last doubts about Freeman’s case for entry once he retires, he eliminated them this fall, especially having done so on a hampered ankle. He’ll look to increase his odds and lead the Dodgers to back-to-back-back World Series wins next season.