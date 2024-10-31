Dodgers stage comeback for the ages to win 2024 World Series vs. Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions yet again. The Dodgers waged an emphatic comeback after being down 5-0 entering the fifth inning. They tied the game in the fifth before going on to silence the New York Yankees the rest of the way out in concert with two more clutch runs in the eighth that gave them a 7-6 win in Game 5.

Dodgers win the 2024 World Series behind Freddie Freeman & clutch sluggers

Los Angeles got contributions from a handful of sluggers at the plate, including Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernandez, and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who all got on the board with timely hits in the series clincher.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freeman in particular went .250 at the plate. After collecting two flyouts in his first two at-bats, energized the Dodgers in typical fashion by connecting on a two-run single to center field with the bases loaded. He did not continue his record-breaking streak of consecutive World Series games with a home run, but his single in the fifth inning took L.A. from staring at a 3-2 series to being right back in the mix to close out New York on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers bounced back on the mound after Jack Flaherty’s blunder

Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty had an underwhelming performance on the mound to put it lightly, digging the Dodgers into a 4-0 hole in only 1.1 innings of work. However, their bullpen showed little signs of fatigue as Anthony Banda, Michael Kopech and Alex Vesia stopped the bleeding in the middle innings before Blake Treinen beautifully set up Walker Buehler to seal the deal in the ninth.

Dodgers had 3 other World Series heroes outside of MVP Freeman

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Another bright spot on the Dodgers included Teoscar Hernandez. He followed up Freeman’s big-time single in the fifth with his own two-run double that tied the game. He was a force throughout the entire playoffs and though Freeman rightfully deserved World Series MVP, the Dodgers owe much of their success to the Dominican star outfielder. The same can be said for Buehler, who continued his red-hot World Series play from his effective start in Game 3 by nearly striking out the side in the ninth, and Tommy Edman consistently found ways to get on base.

Dodgers earn fifth-most WS crowns in MLB history

The Dodgers are now World Series champs for the second time in the last five seasons. This marks their eighth World Series win in franchise history. That leaves them tied with the San Francisco Giants for the fifth-most Fall Classic wins of all time. This is also the second championship for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in his tenure in L.A. and the first for Dodgers National League MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani.