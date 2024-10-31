Dodgers will host World Series parade on the same day as legend’s birthday

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed the world many things on their way to winning the Fall Classic on Wednesday night against the Yankees in the Bronx. They proved that spending on top-end talent almost always pays off, and showed they are a talented, well-coached squad with toughness to play at their best when the game is on the line.

Now, the Dodgers will celebrate with their fans after winning their first World Series since 2020. They had the best record in the majors in the regular season and managed to eliminate top teams such as the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets, and the Yankees.

They will be traveling back to LA on Thursday to be ready for the World Series parade, which will take place on Friday. There is an incredible coincidence between the Dodgers parade and the birthday of a recently deceased franchise legend.

The Dodgers’ championship parade will occur on a special date

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The celebration will take place on November 1, which would have been Fernando Valenzuela’s birthday. Dodgers will feel like their title is a gift to a man who took the league by storm in the eighties and represented the organization with pride and dignity.

Valenzuela, who passed away just before the start of the World Series, was an integral part of the Dodgers team that won it all in 1981. He was that season’s Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner. He went on to win more individual honors (and collective, too), such as two Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove, not to mention six All-Star appearances.

Now, a few days after he left us, the Dodgers can call themselves World Series champs again. Those who witnessed Valenzuela’s greatness know what he means to the franchise and how much he contributed to it.