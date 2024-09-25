Dodgers get terrible news about superstar pitcher’s injury recovery

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be getting their superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw back any time soon. Per multiple reports, Kershaw is stuck in what has been described as a “holding pattern” as he works himself into shape following his in-season toe injury.

Dodgers don’t intend on having LHP Clayton Kershaw face batters amid toe injury rehab

ESPN reported on the news and shared a quote from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who spoke about where the Texas native is at in his rehab:

“Clayton Kershaw is in a “holding pattern,” according to manager Dave Roberts, and there are currently no plans for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young Award winner to face hitters as he tries to overcome a toe injury,” the network preluded before going into Roberts’ comments.

“I don’t think there’s been improvement,” Roberts said Tuesday. “Him not facing hitters this week is pretty telling in itself.”



Kershaw is in the midst of the worst season of his storied career

Kershaw has not seen the mound since his last start on Aug. 30 in the Dodgers’ 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9. He allowed three earned runs across one inning pitched on the affair. Outside of his rookie year, this has been the worst season of the three-time NL Cy Young award winner’s career.

His 4.50 ERA, career-worst 1.500 WHIP, and .500 winning percentage at 2-2 are well below his standard of excellence, even at 36 years old. Health has been a problem for him, as he’s only played and started in seven games in 2024, but encouragingly, he sported an elite 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts when last seen at full strength in 2023.

Kershaw was a star talent when last healthy in 2023 and could help L.A. in the playoffs

The Dodgers are shorthanded on their pitching staff at the moment, with several other key arms like ace Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, and Bobby Miller all shelved with varying ailments. Los Angeles is gearing up to rely on starters like Tony Gonsolin to pick up the slack while their core starting rotation nurses themselves back to health. Kershaw would have been a welcomed addition back into the fold with just five games remaining on L.A.’s regular season schedule.

No matter, the Dodgers will likely close out the campaign without their former ace active, and will hope that he can make his return in the playoffs if they wage a deep enough run.