How the Dodgers stole one of baseball’s best relievers at the deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been criticized for their slew of pitching injuries, but make no mistake when it comes to their ability to develop arms; they’re elite. Few organizations maximize pitching value better than Los Angeles, which not only has a lot of data to utilize but also has a mastery of the most advanced pitching concepts known to man. Michael Kopech, who the Chicago White Sox essentially threw away at the trade deadline, is just the latest benefactor of the Dodgers’ pitching lab.

With a better understanding of when to use his dominant arsenal, the right-hander has become one of the best relievers in baseball, and he could galvanize a deep postseason run for Los Angeles this October.

The Changes Behind Michael Kopech’s Dominant Run With the Dodgers

One of the key changes the Dodgers have made with Michael Kopech stems from his breaking ball usage, as while his cutter and slider are designated at different offerings, they move extremely similarly and for all intents and purposes should be seen as the same pitch. They’re gyroscopic sliders, the kind of pitch the Dodgers have developed extremely well, and it allows for Kopech to attack both up and down in the zone to promote more chases.

Since he can get batters to expand the zone more often, Michael Kopech can throw fewer hittable pitches, which have created less damage contact and easier innings. These key changes in location and pitch usage have made Kopech less of a zone-filler and more of a crafty pitcher, fusing dominant stuff with the savvy deception of a veteran.

We’re past the era of having power pitchers try to challenge hitters routinely, as velocity is still king but not as overwhelming as it once was. Just a decade ago it would be hard to find someone not named Aroldis Chapman who could throw as consistently hard as Michael Kopech, but in 2024 there are 20 pitchers who average 98 MPH, and there are more ways to train for handling pitchers as well.

Hitters are better than they’ve ever been and have more information than they’ve ever had, and it’s why pitchers are less aggressive with their fastballs over the heart of the plate. The Dodgers made a small tweak, having Michael Kopech trust his stuff to deceive hitters out of the strike zone and living with the walks that come with that kind of style of pitching.

Blake Snell won a Cy Young last season and may have won another in 2024 had it not been for injuries on a strategy that surrounded around missing out of zone instead of over the heart of the plate. The Dodgers are constantly innovating on both sides of the ball, and thanks to this change, Kopech has a 1.21 ERA in Los Angeles compared to a hideous 4.74 with the White Sox.

Andrew Friedman has had to take plenty of criticism (justified or not) for assembling a pitching staff that has once again failed to stay healthy, but this is a trade that’s been massive for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman has 1.0 fWAR with a 113 wRC+, proving a steady glove at two premium positions in centerfield and shortstop, and Michael Kopech has arguably been the best reliever in baseball since the trade deadline.

If the Dodgers want to win their second World Series in the last four years, they’ll need their starting pitching to perform above the back of their baseball cards, but they’ll also need their trade acquisitions to keep rolling. The offense is on fire with NL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani setting new records every day, but if Michael Kopech can shut things down in high-leverage in October as he has all summer, the Dodgers might be able to piece together a deep run.

They have not advanced to the National League Championship Series since 2021 when they lost in six games to the Atlanta Braves, and they’ve won just one playoff game since that run. It is hardly time to panic organizationally in Los Angeles, but the pressure in a big market to win is always on. Michael Kopech has been everything and more for the Dodgers, and he could be the key to them finally reaching the World Series after some disappointing playoff exits.