Dodgers call up high-velocity bullpen arm to boost playoff roster

As the playoffs quickly approach, the Dodgers are in dire need of pitching reinforcements. The team is locked in a tight race with the San Diego Padres, who are just two games back in the NL West and making a strong push to steal the division. In an effort to bolster their bullpen, the Dodgers announced on Tuesday that Edgardo Henriquez had been promoted to the major league roster.

Henriquez Impresses in First Major League Appearance with the Dodgers

Henriquez made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday night, delivering a scoreless inning of relief. The 22-year-old allowed just one hit and struck out two batters, showing flashes of brilliance by averaging 99 mph with his fastball. This promising outing comes at a crucial time for the Dodgers as they seek to solidify their bullpen heading into the postseason.

Henriquez was called up after the team optioned right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius, making Henriquez the clear choice to fill the gap. The Dodgers also placed Gavin Stone on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season.

Dominating the Minors: Henriquez’s Rapid Ascent

Before his call-up, Henriquez was excelling with Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 2.84 ERA over 14 games while tossing 12.2 innings and striking out an impressive 18 batters. His journey to the majors this season started in Low-A, but his dominating performances at each level earned him a spot in the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Henriquez’s strikeout metrics are particularly eye-catching, and if he can continue to bring the heat, the Dodgers may have found a valuable asset just in time for their postseason push.

Overcoming Setbacks: Henriquez at Full Strength

Henriquez’s rise hasn’t been without challenges. After undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, his development was momentarily derailed. However, the young pitcher now appears to be at full strength, and the Dodgers view him as a key contributor for the remainder of the regular season.

If Henriquez can put together strong performances in the final few games, there’s a good chance he could secure a spot in the playoff bullpen. His elite velocity and strikeout ability could be exactly what the Dodgers need to shore up their relief corps.

Elite Pitch Arsenal: A Deceptive Duo

Henriquez’s pitching arsenal features a lethal combination of a four-seamer and a cutter. His four-seamer averages 99.1 mph, while his cutter comes in at 89 mph with incredible movement. The cutter creates significant deception, with 33.9 inches of vertical drop and 6.5 inches of horizontal movement. This combination has proven difficult for batters to handle, and if Henriquez continues to hone his skills, he has the potential to become one of the Dodgers’ best relief pitchers.

Playoff Potential: Henriquez’s Role Moving Forward

As the Dodgers push toward the postseason, Henriquez’s performance will be under close watch. With the potential to become a dominant force in the bullpen, his role in the final stretch could be pivotal. If he continues to deliver, Henriquez may find himself playing a crucial part in the Dodgers’ playoff run, offering much-needed velocity and depth in high-leverage situations.