Dodgers: Good news and bad news from 4-2 loss to Padres

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It’s not every day that a team clinches a playoff spot with a triple play to end a game, but that’s exactly what the San Diego Padres did Tuesday night, securing a Wild Card berth while defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2. This pivotal series comes as the regular season draws to a close, with the Padres just two games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Both teams are fighting for the division title, making these matchups crucial.

Dodgers’ Recent Form vs. Red-Hot Padres

While the Dodgers have won six of their last 10 games, the Padres have been on a tear, winning nine of their last 10. On Tuesday night, however, it was the Padres who came out on top, as Dodgers’ starter Landon Knack struggled on the mound. Knack lasted just four innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs, including a two-run homer by Jake Cronenworth in the second inning, driving in Jackson Merrill.

Despite Knack’s early exit, the Dodgers’ bullpen put in a strong performance, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out three batters. But the early deficit proved too much for Los Angeles to overcome.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dodgers’ Offense Struggles Against Padres’ Pitching

The Dodgers managed nine hits in the game but struck out five times and were unable to come through in key moments. Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith each collected two hits, but the team as a whole struggled to generate enough offense to overcome the Padres’ strong pitching performance.

Over the past 30 days, Hernández has been a bright spot in the Dodgers’ lineup, hitting .307/.395/.573 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. His hot bat will be crucial as the Dodgers push for the playoffs. However, they could benefit from a stronger stretch from catcher Will Smith, who has hit just .235 over the last month. Smith, known for his offensive prowess, needs to find his rhythm to help offset his defensive shortcomings behind the plate.

High-Stakes Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

The Dodgers will face off against the Padres again on Wednesday night at 7:10 PM, with a marquee pitching matchup between Jack Flaherty and Dylan Cease. This game could have significant implications for the Dodgers’ division hopes, as the Padres are closing in.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Flaherty, the Dodgers’ star acquisition at the trade deadline, has been solid since joining the team, posting a 3.40 ERA over 50.1 innings. Though his numbers have dipped slightly compared to his time with the Detroit Tigers, Flaherty remains an ace-level starter, and the Dodgers will need him at his best as they try to avoid a Wild Card scenario.

Dodgers Must Rally to Win the Division

With just a few games left in the regular season, the Dodgers are focused on securing the NL West title to avoid the uncertainty of the Wild Card round. While their offense has shown flashes of brilliance, consistency will be key, especially from players like Hernández and Smith. The pressure is mounting, and every game matters as they battle the red-hot Padres.

The division race is coming down to the wire, and with a tough pitching duel on the horizon, the Dodgers need a complete team effort to keep their hopes of a division title alive.