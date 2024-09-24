The Dodgers have lost 3 critical pitchers when they needed them most

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the league and remain a force to be reckoned with. Their offense is deep, versatile, and powerful, and they continually get the best of their pitching staff by prioritizing depth and optimizing player development.

The Dodgers are dealing with injuries in their pitching staff

It is, however, important to point out that they usually have injury issues on their pitching staff. It’s partially because of their philosophy. They are no strangers to signing injured pitchers and letting them rehab only to enjoy the benefits when they are ready to return, and they also prioritize max effort instead of durability and stamina.

However, bad luck is also part of the equation and the reason why they lost three valuable pitchers in the last few weeks/months: Dustin May, Gavin Stone, and Tyler Glasnow.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

May underwent flexor tendon surgery last July and was throwing bullpens in late May, in preparation for a return at some point in the second half. His recovery, unfortunately, was stunted in mid-July because he had to go under the knife again, this time to repair a torn esophagus.

Stone and Glasnow were among the Dodgers’ most reliable starters

Stone was placed on the injured list in early September with right shoulder inflammation. It was really a bummer since he had fully broken out with an 11-5 record and a 3.53 ERA in 25 starts this season. Even after missing most of the month, he still leads the Dodgers in both wins and innings to this day (140.1).

Losing Glasnow is perhaps the most painful development resulting from the Dodgers’ recent injuries. He was diagnosed with an elbow sprain in mid-September and placed on the 60-day injured list, eliminating the possibility of him returning for October. He had been excellent as he usually is when healthy, with a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 134 frames.

In other injury-related developments, Clayton Kershaw continues to fight his way back from a big tow injury. He has been throwing and hopes to be available for the postseason, while Tony Gonsolin is already pitching in Triple-A and could also be available in October.

As they usually do, the Dodgers will need to find creative solutions to maintain a competitive staff in October.