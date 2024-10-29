Dodgers’ big game pitcher pummels Yankees into submission

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Walker Buehler gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a big-time performance in Game 3 of the 2024 World Series, leading the franchise to a 4-2 win and one victory away from capturing the 2024 championship.

Dodgers: Walker Buehler kept the Yankees scoreless en route to 3-0 World Series lead

Buehler lasted five innings on the mound at Yankee Stadium. In that time, the Kentucky native struck out five batters and allowed only two hits while keeping New York scoreless.

The only stain on his night was a fourth inning that almost sullied his effort in keeping New York off the scoreboard, where Giancarlo Stanton hit a double, and Anthony Volpe’s single to left field shortly after almost brought the former all the way around the bags before he got thrown out at home plate. Buehler finished the affair with a 3.86 ERA, earning another win on his increasingly impressive playoff rap sheet.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Dodgers entered the night with a 2-0 lead over a Yankees team that was struggling at the plate by their standards through their first two road games at Dodger Stadium.

With Buehler having overcome an early playoff blunder in Game 3 of Los Angeles’ National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, he entered Game 3 of the Fall classic with momentum, having pitched a dominant outing against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS, holding the Mets scoreless with six strikeouts across four innings of work.

Buehler did exactly what the Dodgers needed from him in the World Series

L.A. counted on Buehler to put a definitive stamp on their lead in the series based on his incredible track record in World Series play, and he proved that, despite his noticeable struggles in their 162-game slate this year, the postseason is where he shines.

The Dodgers have now put the Yankees in an insurmountable 3-0 hole that no team has ever come back from in the history of the Fall Classic. If they finish the job as expected, Buehler will be recognized as one of the major catalysts of their 2024 World Series run, and not just for his work in Game 3.