Dodgers expected to pursue Yankees star when free agency starts

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently beating the New York Yankees two games to zero in the Fall Classic, with the third contest coming up on Monday night in the Bronx. They have beaten them in free agency in recent years, too, and are threatening to ‘steal’ away one of the Bombers’ stars.

Well, it technically wouldn’t be stealing because Juan Soto is free to sign with any squad after the end of the World Series, but the Yankees would sure feel it that way if a recent rumor comes to fruition.

The Dodgers seem to be interested in signing Juan Soto

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Dodgers are interested in Soto and would start “more of a full-fledged pursuit “if he’s interested” in coming to Los Angeles,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote:

Soto hit 41 home runs this season, the best mark of his young but productive career, and also had a .988 OPS, 128 runs scored and 127 walks. The middle of the Dodgers lineup would look deadly with those numbers in the event the player is interested in joining them, of course.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Dodgers would be unstoppable with Soto

The people at MLB Trade Rumors speculate that if the Dodgers do engage in conversations with Soto, a heavily front-loaded deal is necessary because of the huge financial commitment they have with Shohei Ohtani’s deferred money.

It remains to be seen if Soto accepts such a structure, but he would play in a big market team and would be surrounded by top-end talent. That would also be true if he signs with the Yankees or the other favorite, the New York Mets. It will all come down to personal preference, and the Yanks have done everything to keep him happy in the Bronx.

In the event that he decides to pursue a chance to join the Dodgers, the team is willing to negotiate and engage with the generational talent.