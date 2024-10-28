Yankees’ Game 2 pitcher played through blister on throwing hand

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the World Series didn’t go the way the New York Yankees or starting pitcher Carlos Rodon had planned. He pitched just 3.1 innings in which he surrendered three homers and four runs overall on six hits. His stuff, which had looked excellent at various points of the postseason, didn’t fool many Dodgers hitters.

Of course, he is facing some of the best hitters in the world and that is the primary reason behind his struggles. However, the southpaw apparently wasn’t at his best physically.

Carlos Rodon was reportedly playing through an injury in Game 2

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Rodon was impacted by a finger blister in Game 2. While not the most severe of injuries, it is well known that they can seriously affect the shape, speed, and command of pitches depending on severity.

It can be very painful, too, and directly affects the grip of each pitch. The pitcher, however, made it clear that he will be available for the rest of the series.

Rodon can still help the Yankees in the World Series if they manage to extend it

Theoretically, and if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, Rodon would be lined up to start Game 6 of the Fall Classic in Los Angeles should the series get that far.

With the dud against LA last week, Rodon’s playoff ERA is up to 5.60 after posting a 3.96 mark in 175 frames in the regular season. His 1/25 BB/SO ratio indicates he has been much better than his ERA indicates, home runs (he has allowed five of them) have been a problem.

The underlying stats say Rodon has been acceptable in October, but from a run-prevention standpoint, the Yankees haven’t gotten what they want from their star lefty. Now that news about a blister has surfaced, we can at least understand some of his poorly executed pitches.