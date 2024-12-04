The Chargers stole the best receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft in Round 2

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When the Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL Draft, replacing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams was priority No. 1. The logical solution seemed obvious: take a wide receiver at No. 5 overall. With generational talents like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers atop draft boards, the Chargers were expected to secure their next WR1.

Instead, the Bolts took a different path, selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt. While Alt bolstered their offensive line, many wondered who would catch QB Justin Herbert’s passes. Little did anyone know, the real answer was waiting in the second round.

With the 34th overall pick — after trading up a few spots — the Chargers selected Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey. A two-time national champion, McConkey lacked the eye-popping college stats of Harrison or Nabers but showcased elite route-running skills, breakaway speed (a 4.39-second 40-yard dash), and a knack for showing up in big moments.

Fast forward to Week 14 of the NFL season, and McConkey has proven to be one of the biggest steals of the 2024 draft.

Ladd McConkey has made an instant impact on the Chargers’ offense

McConkey has become Herbert’s go-to weapon, leading the Chargers in targets (81), receptions (58), receiving yards (815), and yards after the catch (262). Since Week 8, his production has been nothing short of elite (h/t The 33rd Team):

1st in receiving yards (555)

1st in total EPA on targets (39.7)

3rd in yards per target (13.1)

5th in yards per route run (2.99)

The rookie has logged six consecutive games with at least 50 receiving yards, including three 100-yard performances.

McConkey is on pace to make history

McConkey’s brilliance was on full display in the Chargers’ Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. By halftime, he had racked up 105 receiving yards, breaking Keenan Allen’s franchise record for most first-half receiving yards by a rookie. He finished the game with nine catches for 117 yards — a career-high.

With five games remaining, McConkey is within striking distance of Keenan Allen’s franchise rookie records for receptions (71) and receiving yards (1,046). Currently sitting at 815 yards and 58 receptions, he is averaging 67.9 yards per game. If that pace continues, the 23-year-old will surpass Allen’s yardage record by Week 17.

Additionally, McConkey is only 14 receptions away from breaking Allen’s rookie record of 71 catches. Considering his consistent involvement in the offense, that milestone seems well within reach.

Drafting Alt in the first round may have raised eyebrows, but the Chargers’ bold decision to double down on their offensive rebuild by trading up for McConkey seems to be paying off.

In a draft class headlined by Harrison and Nabers, McConkey is proving that sometimes the biggest stars shine the brightest after the spotlight has moved on. The Bolts didn’t just find a receiver; they found their next cornerstone.