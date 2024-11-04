Could the Chargers make a blockbuster trade for Bengals’ elite wide receiver?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Los Angeles is becoming quite the destination. The Chargers have been brought up in plenty of rumors this season as the NFL’s 2024 trade deadline rapidly approaches. With the Bolts having a 5-3 record, they could become an attractive destination for players on the trade block.

The Chargers have been linked to a few wide receivers at the deadline, including one rumor regarding a reunion with veteran Mike Williams. However, if Los Angeles wants to reach for the stars and make a blockbuster trade at the deadline, they could explore a deal for Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Tee Higgins.

Could the Chargers pull off a blockbuster trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins?

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Higgins has had his name floating around the trade block for over a year now. Recently, Higgins has been linked to the Chargers, who are currently tied as the odds-on favorites to land the Bengals playmaker at the deadline, per Bovada (h/t MLFootball). CBS Sports also recently listed the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the top landing spots for Higgins:

“The Chargers have $20.656 million cap space for this season, and they are projected to have just under $43 million ($42.926 million) in cap space in 2025,” Garrett Podell of CBS Sports explained. “Trading for, and signing, Higgins could be a smart short- and long-term move for a Chargers squad that could rebound quickly under Harbaugh.”

Adding Higgins to the Bolts’ offense would give Justin Herbert a deadly arsenal of playmakers to share the ball with. Higgins would join a Los Angeles offense featuring two incredible youngsters in second-year wideout Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey. However, despite the breakout emergence of Johnston and McConkey, a potential deal for Higgins would be game-changing for Los Angeles.

Higgins is a two-time 1,000-yard receiver (2021 and 2022) with 27 career touchdowns across 63 games. This season, however, he has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. He missed each of the Bengals’ last two games due to a quad injury but has still racked up 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season.

The barrier to acquiring Higgins would be the cost. Trading for Higgins would likely cost the Chargers some premium draft capital, potentially a second-round draft pick or more. Higgins would also carry with him a $21.8 million cap hit as an impending free agent who would need to agree to a long-term extension with Los Angeles before any deal could go through. However, if the Chargers want to supercharge their offense and turn their roster into a Super Bowl contender over night, they could swing for the fences and attempt to get a deal done to acquire Higgins.