Could the Chargers reunite with a star wide receiver at the trade deadline?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are hitting their stride mid-way through the season. Their defense is elite and their offense is beginning to find its identity as star quarterback Justin Herbert creeps into MVP conversations.

With the trade deadline looming, could the Chargers look for one last piece to complete the puzzle and transform them into legitimate contenders? One star wide receiver on the trade block could be an intriguing target.

Could the Chargers reunite with Mike Williams at the trade deadline?

The New York Jets could be looking to trade wide receiver Mike Williams at the deadline after recently acquiring superstar Davante Adams via trade. Williams signed with the Jets this offseason after seven seasons with the Chargers. Nine weeks into the season, he could be back on the move. Perhaps the Chargers could explore a potential reunion.

This season, Williams has racked up only 12 receptions on 21 targets for 166 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown and has seen his role in the Jets’ offense diminish.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Chargers are one of several teams who have expressed interest in trading for Williams at the deadline. A reunion with the 30-year-old wideout would be an exciting proposition for Bolts fans who watched Williams establish himself as a premier outside receiver during his time in Los Angeles.

Williams totaled over 1,000 receiving yards twice in his seven seasons with the Chargers. However, injuries took a toll on the aging veteran and he played in only three games last season. The Chargers eventually released Williams in the offseason to free up $20 million in salary cap space. Now, less than a year later, the Chargers could look to welcome Williams back.

The Chargers might not have room for Williams in their lineup

Despite their reported interest in trading for Williams, the Chargers might not have room in their lineup for the veteran. Their receiver corps features two young and highly-skilled playmakers in Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey. The two of them are emerging as a top receiving duo in the NFL. Adding Williams to the mix could complicate things.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Additionally, veteran Joshua Palmer has had a decent start to the season and has more receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns than Williams does at this point in the season. Williams might not be much of an upgrade over any of the Chargers’ three starting receivers.

On the other hand, Williams excels in contested-catch situations — an area of weakness for both McConkey and Johnston. His rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert could also allow the two players to pick up where they left off and reignite the chemistry that made their connection so special. If the Chargers could get a low-cost deal done for a late-round draft pick at the deadline, a trade for Williams could be an exciting proposition.