Chargers’ star pass-rusher could miss pivotal Week 10 matchup with injury

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack is an ageless wonder. The Los Angeles Chargers superstar pass-rusher has been a dominant force this season at the age of 33. However, the Bolts could be playing without Mack in their upcoming Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans as the veteran star misses practice with a groin injury.

Khalil Mack misses Chargers practice due to a groin injury

Mack did not practice on Wednesday as he appeared on the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday afternoon’s game is undetermined but all eyes will be on Thursday and Friday’s injury report.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Late in the game during the Chargers’ Week 9 win over the Browns, Mack was seen hobbling off the field in the fourth quarter before getting stretched on the sidelined. Speculation began to swirl around Mack’s ailment but the star edge defender shot down any injuries talks after the game:

“I’ll be good, man,” Mack said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper (h/t Sports Illustrated). “Just a couple little grabs. I’ll be all right. A couple needles and I’ll be on my way. I’ll be ready next week.”

Despite his confidence in his ability to play in Week 10, Mack’s absence from Wednesday’s practice creates concern about the severity of his injury. The Year-11 star is playing at an elite level this season and would be a huge loss to the Bolts’ defense if he were unable to play.

This season, Mack has totaled 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and five pass defenses in eight games. The eight-time Pro Bowler is currently posting a 91.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade, ranking third among 192 qualifying edge defenders this season.

The Chargers will hope that Mack’s injury is nothing significant and that he can make good on his word that he will be ready for this weekend’s game. The Bolts are on a two-game winning streak, looking to make it three in a row as they prepare to hit the difficult part of their season’s schedule.