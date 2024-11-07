Chargers lose promising rookie linebacker to injured reserve

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images



The Los Angeles Chargers’ stellar defense took a hit this week as the team placed one of their key contributing rookies on injured reserve. LB Junior Colson is headed to IR with an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks.

Chargers lose rookie LB Junior Colson to an ankle injury

Colson sustained the ankle injury in the Chargers’ Week 9 win over the Browns. The promising rookie has had a tough go about it this season due to injuries. He missed the time during training camp due to appendicitis and was sidelined in Weeks 3 three and 4 with a hamstring injury.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whenever he has been on the field, however, Colson has been a solid contributor. In six games this season, he’s racked up 14 combined tackles and one pass defense while being on the field for just 31% of the Chargers’ defensive snaps (115). The 21-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with a 69th overall pick out of Michigan.

Colson had been playing well this season prior to the injury. He was recently listed as an honorable mention in The Athletic’s midseason All-Rookie Team.

The Chargers will hope that it’s not a season-ending injury for Colson. However, the current timeline is unclear. But due to the pile of injuries he’s had to deal with already, Colson’s rookie season is essentially turning into a red-shirt year.