Chargers’ standout rookie tackle to be sidelined with MCL sprain

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Injuries are piling up for the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The latest Chargers star to be sidelined is standout rookie right tackle Joe Alt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Alt sprained his MCL during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will likely be sidelined with the injury for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chargers likely to be without RT Joe Alt in Week 4

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Losing Alt from the lineup is a crushing blow for the Chargers. The rookie first-round pick has had a superb start to his NFL career. Through three games, Alt surrendered just three pressures and two sacks. The Chargers selected the Notre Dame prospect with the fifth-overall pick in this year’s draft and so far he has lived up to the hype.

The Bolts are also dealing with an injury to star quarterback Justin Herbert. Whoever is under center in Week 4, whether it be Herbert or backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, will likely be playing behind an offensive line without each of its starting offensive tackles. In addition to Alt being injured, so is starting left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Recovery from an MCL sprain could take a few weeks or a few months, depending on the rehabilitation process and the severity of the injury. Schefter reports that the Chargers are likely to reassess Alt’s injury in Week 5 during the team’s bye week.

The Chargers are 2-1 following their loss on Sunday and in need of a bounce-back win against their undefeated rival Chiefs. The win will be that much harder to obtain, however, with the Chargers’ offense bruised and battered and likely missing Alt from the lineup.