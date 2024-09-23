Chargers get encouraging injury update on star quarterback

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been struggling with an ankle injury for several weeks. The problem intensified in the team’s 20–10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 as Herbert left the game prematurely after re-aggravating his ankle. On Monday morning, however, the Chargers got a positive injury update on Herbert.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets positive update on injured ankle

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Herbert had X-rays on his injured ankle after Sunday’s game that came back negative. Herbert will reportedly continue to be monitored this week as the Chargers prepare for a crucial divisional matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Herbert was seen in a walking boot following the game on Sunday as he spoke with the media. He told reporters that he believed the injury to be a re-aggravation and “nothing more serious” than that. Whether or not he will suit up against the Chiefs next weekend remains to be seen but Herbert will be working his way back to the field at practice this week.

In Week 3, Herbert attempted 18 passes, completing 12, and gaining 125 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He was removed from the game in the fourth quarter, however, as backup Taylor Heinicke took over.

The injury bug has been biting the Chargers lately with Herbert being joined by fellow stars Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, and now even Joe Alt on the injury list. The status of Los Angeles’ key players will be something to monitor closely entering their Week 4 clash with the 3-0 Chiefs.