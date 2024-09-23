Chargers’ 1st-round bust finally showing flashes of great potential

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many critics and doubters were quick to label Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston a bust following a disappointing rookie campaign. Through three weeks this season, however, Johnston is fighting off that narrative and finally starting to flash the great potential that got him drafted in the first round of last year’s draft.

Quentin Johnston is finally living up to the hype

Johnston has quickly emerged as quarterback Justin Herbert’s favorite target this season. Through three games, he leads the Chargers with 133 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He added 44 yards and one touchdown to his season totals in the Bolts’ Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Los Angeles came out on the losing end of their Week 3 matchup, but Johnston’s performance was a silver lining. He seems to be growing in confidence each week as he continues to find his way into the end zone. Johnston had a five-quarter stretch with three touchdowns between Week 2 and Week 3.

Johnston struggled to deliver during his rookie season

Johnston’s emergence is especially exciting when considering how greatly he struggled as a rookie. The Chargers drafted Johnston out of TCU with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The speedy 6-foot-4 wideout entered the NFL as a raw prospect with high potential and even higher expectations.

As a rookie, Johnston hauled in just 38 receptions on 67 targets for 431 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In year two of Johnston’s career, he is off to a hot start, having already surpassed his touchdown total from the season prior.

The emergence of Johnston could transform the Chargers’ offense

Having a playmaking weapon in the receiving game could pay massive dividends to the Chargers’ offense. So far this season, the Bolts have taken a run-first approach as running back J.K. Dobbins has led the way. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is known for his old-school approach to the game and it yielded the team two commanding victories to open the season.

However, airing the ball out and creating more yardage through the air will become a priority. Herbert is struggling with an ankle injury, but once he is back and fully healthy, having an explosive, touchdown-scoring weapon to target in the passing game will be critical. Johnston will fill that role as he continues to develop into a playmaker.