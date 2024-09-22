Chargers: Good news and bad news from 20–10 loss to Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers were beaten up by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, sustaining a 20–10 loss. Justin Herbert left the game due to an injury as concern grows around the Chargers following their first loss of the season.

Injury Concerns Grow for Justin Herbert and the Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left the game due to an injury in the fourth quarter. He finished the game completing 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown before exiting prematurely. Herbert was in a walking boot following the game and told reporters that he believes the injury is a reaggravation of his sprained ankle ailment that was bothering him entering the Week 3 contest.

Herbert was not the only key Chargers player who suffered an injury in the contest, however. The Bolts also lost star pass-rusher Joey Bosa and offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt during the game. The severity of their respective injuries is unknown, but there is cause for concern with each.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Quentin Johnston is Continuing to Develop Into a Playmaker

Second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston continued his strong start to the season in Week 3. He finished the contest with two receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. This is Johnston’s third touchdown of the season as he has already surpassed his 2023-24 rookie season total.

Justin Fields and the Steelers Lit Up the Chargers’ Defense

The Chargers surrendered 346 total yards of offense to a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that had been considered a lowly unit entering the contest. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields completed 25 passes on 32 attempts, totaling 245 passing yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also added one rushing touchdown. The Steelers gained 114 total rushing yards in the game.

The Chargers’ Rushing Attack Stalled In Week 3

After a hot start to the season, the Chargers’ rushing attack cooled off in Week 3. The Steelers bottled up Chargers running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as the team totaled only 61 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Dobbins led the team with just 44 rushing yards. He still ranks third in the NFL, however, with 310 rushing yards on the season.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers’ Defense Had a Sack Party

The Bolts’ banged-up offensive line struggled to contain the Steelers’ stable of pass rushers. Pittsburgh totaled five sacks for a loss of 42 yards in Week 3. Nick Herbig led the team with two sacks while T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Elandon Roberts also added one sack each.

Looking Ahead to Week 4 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Now 2-1, the Chargers will prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. This division-rival matchup will be a critical one for Jim Harbuagh’s squad as they aim to bounce back from an embarrassing loss on Sunday. Herbert plans to play but his injury status will be closely monitored throughout the week before a decision is made regarding his game status.