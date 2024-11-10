Chargers: Good news and bad news from 27–17 win over the Titans

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another week, another win for the Los Angeles Chargers. That makes three in a row as the Chargers improved their record to 6-3 with a 27–17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Justin Herbert was stellar once again, powering the Bolts to victory.

Justin Herbert is playing at an MVP level

It’s time to put Justin Herbert in MVP discussions. The Chargers’ franchise signal-caller has been on an absurdly good run in recent weeks. He hasn’t thrown an interception in seven straight weeks (the longest streak of games without an INT in Chargers franchise history) and broke the NFL record for the most completions through the first five seasons of a quarterback’s career on Sunday.

On Sunday, Herbert went 14/18 for 164 yards and a 123.1 passer rating. However, it wasn’t just Herbert’s strong arm that propelled the team to victory; he got it going with his legs, too. Herbert rushed for 32 yards in the contest including one rushing touchdown. He tucked and ran nine times, breaking some ankles in the process and breathing new life into the Bolts’ offense.

The Chargers had a sack party

The Chargers’ defense continued to be elite and had another sack party in Week 10. They sacked Titans QB Will Levis seven times in the contest. Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu led the way with two sacks a piece. Joey Bosa, Daiyan Henley, and Poona Ford each had one. Bosa now has the second most sacks in Chargers franchise history with 70 (h/t ChargersMuse on X).

Jesse Minter is coaching the league’s best defense

New defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is putting the league on notice, establishing himself as one of the top head coach candidates in the NFL this season. He has turned the Chargers’ lowly-ranked defense into the best unit in the league this season. Per the LA Times, the Chargers held a ninth consecutive opponent under 20 points, moving into a tie for the NFL’s second-longest streak of games with 20 or fewer points allowed to begin a season.

LA’s young wideout duo stood out again

The Chargers’ young wide receiver duo of rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year wideout Quentin Johnston is emerging into one of the league’s best. While the Chargers’ passing attack was relatively quiet on Sunday, both McConkey and Johnston managed to create some splash plays. McConkey had two receptions for 52 yards, including a 37-yard clutch reception. Johnston also had just two receptions for 24, but those two receptions included one 16-yard touchdown.

Jim Harbaugh’s rushing attack is lethal

The ground game continues to be the Chargers’ biggest strength on the offensive side of the ball. Apart from Herbert’s contributions on the ground, the Bolts’ rushing attack found success all game long. The return of Gus Edwards from injured reserve breathed new life into the offense as he took 10 carries for 55 yards.

J.K. Dobbins throttled back this week, rushing for only 55 yards on 15 carries. Hassan Haskins rushed for the first touchdown of his career. As a team, the Bolts ran for 145 yards against a strong Titans run defense.

Looking ahead to the Chargers’ next matchup against the Bengals

Next Sunday night will be a true test for Los Angeles. They have a 6-3 record and are firmly in the postseason race, led by their elite defense. However, the Cincinnati Bengals come to town next weekend, bringing their explosive offense along with them. The Bengals have the NFL’s sixth highest-scoring offense, averaging 27.0 points per game. All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a historic performance in Week 10, totaling 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns — slowing him down will be a challenge in Week 11.