Chargers’ emergent defensive coordinator named top 2025 head coach candidate

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense has transformed overnight to become one of the best units in football this season. Their defense had been among the worst in the league for the three seasons prior but after overhauling both the roster and the coaching staff, the Bolts’ defense is now elite.

New defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has received plenty of praise and much of the credit for the unit’s quick turnaround. As the season goes on, Minter could create buzz as a potential head coach candidate in the 2025 offseason.

Jesse Minter named one of the NFL’s top head coach candidates for 2025

While taking an early look ahead to the 2025 NFL offseason, Pro Football Focus listed Minter as one of the league’s top head-coaching candidates for the upcoming cycle:

“In only his first year as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, Minter has been among the best in the league,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “Los Angeles’ defense ranks first in EPA per play and success rate after sitting a dismal 27th in EPA per play under Brandon Staley last season.

“Not only has Minter’s coordination led to an extremely cohesive unit, but he’s also helped foster breakouts from players like Elijah Molden, Poona Ford and Kristian Fulton. The ability to maximize and elevate existing talent may be the best watermark of a top coordinator, and Minter has done that in spades. Factor in his prolific defensive play at Michigan, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s an NFL head coach.

“After one truly elite season, Mike Macdonald went from relative unknown to extreme commodity, landing a job only one cycle in. It feels like the 41-year-old is on a fast track to follow suit.”

Losing Minter after only one season would be a major blow to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff. The rookie defensive coordinator has turned the Chargers’ defense into an elite unit — something the Bolts want to maintain going forward.

The Chargers’ defense has been elite this season

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This season, the Chargers’ defense is allowing a league-best 12.6 points per game. They have yet to surrender 30 or more points in a single matchup and have held opponents to 20 points or less in all but one game this season.

The Bolts’ elite defense has helped power a 5-3 start to the campaign, placing them in second place in the AFC West. Minter has helped the unit make a complete 180-degree turnaround after allowing 23.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season.

Harbaugh and Minter’s leadership has had a profound impact on the Chargers this season. If the defense continues to play at such a high level, Los Angeles will be one of the NFL’s most feared teams down the final stretch into the postseason.