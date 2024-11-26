Chargers: Good news and bad news from 23–30 loss to the Ravens

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers’ losing streak came to an end on Monday night as they fell short against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers are now 7-4 on the season following the 23–30 Week 12 loss. Justin Herbert played another strong game, however, the Ravens’ strength on both sides of the ball was too much to overcome.

Justin Herbert played a strong game despite mishaps around him

The Chargers’ franchise quarterback continued his excellence against the Ravens despite the loss. He went 21/36 for 218 yards and rushed for one touchdown. His streak of games without an interception has been extended to nine games, the longest streak in the league. Herbert played well and made multiple clutch throws, however, he was under constant pressure and had several passes dropped by his playmakers. The Chargers have to be encouraged by the continued elite play of Herbert, however, they need to give him more support.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ defense has cooled off the last two weeks

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Chargers’ defense was basically an immovable object. No team had scored more than 20 points against Los Angeles until last weekend when they surrendered 27 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. They surrendered 30 to the Ravens on Monday night this time around as Baltimore racked up 389 yards of total offense, including a ridiculous 212 yards on the ground.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Bolts still have the league’s best scoring defense, surrendering only 15.9 points per game this season. But some chinks have been exposed in the armor over the last two weeks. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been spectacular this season but needs to make some adjustments to get his unit back on track.

J.K. Dobbins is hurt and the rushing attack is stalling

J.K. Dobbins has had a tremendous season, establishing himself as a top Comeback Player of the Year candidate. He was the hero in Week 11, scoring the game-winning touchdown run against the Bengals. But in Week 12, he totaled only 40 rushing yards on six carries before leaving the game early with a knee injury. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious, however, considering his injury history, there is cause for concern.

Without Dobbins in the lineup, the Chargers’ rushing attack stalled against the Ravens’ elite run defense. They rushed for only 83 total yards as a team in the game. Their run game has been inconsistent this season, causing too much to be asked of Herbert and the passing attack.

Quentin Johnston had a night to forget

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bolts fans were excited about the development of second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston entering this game. He had been playing better this season, scoring a touchdown in three straight games prior to this contest. Things came crashing down for Johnston on Monday night, however. He was targeted five times and had zero receptions with three drops, including a rather costly one in the fourth quarter. The former first-round pick has struggled to establish himself as a dependable weapon thus far and is being overshadowed by rookie second-round pick Ladd McConkey, who had a team-high 83 yards and six receptions against the Ravens.

Looking ahead to the Chargers’ next game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Chargers will be back on the road next week as they travel to Atlanta to face the 6-5 Falcons. Atlanta is on a two-game losing streak and was blown out 38–6 in their last time out against the Denver Broncos. This game should serve as an opportunity for Los Angeles to get back on track. However, the Falcons should not be slept on either.