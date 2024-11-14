Chargers’ elite defense faces daunting challenge in Week 11 showdown

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense has been arguably the best in the NFL this season. They are allowing a league-lowest 13.1 points per game this season, stifling every offense they have faced and keeping opponents out of the end zone. However, an age-old question will need to be answered in Week 11: what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

The Chargers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 on Sunday night after the game was flexed into the primetime spotlight. This flex highlights the level of spectacle expected from this star-studded matchup as the Bolts’ defense faces a truly daunting challenge in slowing down the Bengals’ red-hot offense.

The Bengals’ offense presents a difficult challenge for every defense — even the Chargers

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL this season. They’re posting 27.0 points per game, ranking sixth in the NFL, and coming off an electric 34-point, 470-yard performance in Week 10, albeit in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati has tossed 34 or more points on the scoreboard in two straight weeks and has scored more than 30 points in five games this season. Their offense is headlined by an MVP-caliber quarterback in Joe Burrow and a star-studded receiving corps featuring All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow currently leads the NFL with 2,672 passing yards and is tied for first in the league with 24 passing touchdowns. Chase leads the league with 981 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. They are a dynamic duo that the Bolts’ defense will need to attempt to limit on Sunday night.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ defense has made history this season, being the fourth team in the last 40 seasons to not allow more than 20 points in each of their first nine games of a season (h/t Chargers Muse on X). Keeping that streak alive will be difficult in Week 11 while facing the Bengals’ offense.

However, with the emergence of breakout stars like S Elijah Molden and EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, plus the continued elite pay of S Derwin James Jr. and EDGE Khalil Mack, the Bolts’ defense stands as good of a chance as any at slowing down the Bengals’ offensive attack.