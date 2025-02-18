Chargers drawing ‘intrigue’ from veteran star receiver in free agency

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the NFL’s pleasant surprises in 2024, exceeding expectations and clinching a playoff berth. However, their lack of firepower on offense plagued them throughout the season, and that very flaw resulted in their untimely exit from the playoffs in the Wild Card Round. The Chargers need to add more playmakers this offseason and could have a mutual interest in one former All-Pro wide receiver.

Davante Adams is reportedly intrigued by the Chargers

New York Jets WR Davante Adams is likely to become a free agent this offseason. The Jets brought in new management that has already begun making drastic changes, such as the decision to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams could be the next man on the chopping block as releasing him would free up nearly $30 million in cap space for Gang Green.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stated that Adams will “probably” be released and could have his eye on a move to the West Coast (h/t Zach Bachar of Bleacher Report):

“He will have options, and I’m told that he is intrigued by the West Coast,” Fowler said. “You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He’s from the West Coast, so it’s a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could involved there.”

The Chargers are one of the few West Coast teams specifically named by Fowler that could draw intrigue from Adams once he hits free agency. The Bolts are expected to be in the market for playmakers this offseason as they aim to surround QB Justin Herbert with more weapons for the 2025 season.

Should the Chargers pursue Adams?

Adams is a former All-Pro talent who demonstrated in 2024 that he still has plenty left in the tank. Injuries kept Adams off the field for three games in the first half of the season, however, those missed games didn’t prevent the veteran from still putting up 1,000 receiving yards.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 32-year-old still racked up an impressive 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns across two teams in 2024. Adams was traded from the Raiders to the Jets mid-season and saw an uptick in production following the move.

Los Angeles is searching for another playmaking weapon to feature alongside standout rookie Ladd McConkey. Adams could pair with McConkey nicely, giving Herbert two dependable, sure-handed options to target in the passing game.

He likely won’t cost too much considering his age and recent downtick in production when compared to his three-straight first-team All-Pro campaigns from 2020-2022. However, Adams is not too far removed from those elite seasons and could return to form in an offense featuring one of the game’s best quarterbacks. If the price is right, the Chargers should absolutely consider pursuing Adams this offseason.