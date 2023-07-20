Yankees place veteran infielder on 60-day IL, sign Matt Bowman to contract

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees revealed the addition of bullpen arm Matt Bowman to their lineup via a major league contract. However, they promptly optioned the 32-year-old to AAA Scranton. Bowman, who has spent this season in the minors, made 30 appearances for the Patriots this year, pitching 38.1 innings and boasting a commendable 3.29 ERA.

Bowman’s record includes 183 major league games, yielding an overall ERA of 4.02. His last major league performance was with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 before taking a significant break and rejoining the minor-league system this year with the Yankees.

Veteran Infielder Josh Donaldson on 60-Day Injured List

Alongside Bowman’s signing, the Yankees also announced the placement of veteran infielder Josh Donaldson on the 60-day injured list.

Donaldson’s season could potentially be over due to a torn calf muscle, hinting at the end of his tenure with the Yankees. He leaves the team with a .142 batting average, a .225 OBP, 10 home runs, 15 RBIs, and a 75 wRC+.

Oswald Peraza Steps Up as Donaldson Steps Down

Given Donaldson’s dramatic drop in performance, the Yankees have decided to provide Oswald Peraza with an opportunity on the hot corner. With Donaldson’s move opening a spot on the 40-man roster, the Yankees are expected to bring back one of their reserve outfielders. Willie Calhoun is starting a rehab assignment with AA Somerset, while Jake Bauers began a rehab assignment with AAA Scranton on Thursday night.

Depth Options for the Yankees’ Outfield

Besides Calhoun and Bauers, the Yanks are also looking forward to the return of speedy depth outfielder Greg Allen. Allen’s skill set is best utilized in pinch-running situations, but he can also provide a useful supplement. Clearly, General Manager Brian Cashman will be actively searching for outfield enhancements.

The Yankees are reportedly considering several high-quality options, including Cody Bellinger, Dylan Carlson, and, most recently, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.