Yankees star infielder is scratching and clawing his way out of an ice-cold slump

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the kind of player who doesn’t just bring talent — he brings chaos, electricity, and unpredictability. The Yankees knew that when they acquired him. And after a scorching hot start to the 2025 season, Chisholm has cooled down hard, slipping into one of those stretches that make you question which version of him is showing up on a nightly basis.

That’s the Jazz Chisholm experience. You ride the wave and hope the peaks are long enough to make up for the valleys.

From MVP-Caliber Start to Sluggish Slide

Chisholm looked unstoppable during the opening series of the season. He launched homers, stole attention, and looked like a breakout star ready to explode under the bright lights of the Bronx. But since then, things have taken a dramatic turn.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Over 14 games, Chisholm is now slashing .164/.246/.418. He’s hit four home runs and driven in nine runs, but he’s also striking out at an alarming 37.7% clip while walking just 6.6% of the time. His wRC+ has plummeted to 90 — about 10% below league average — and that’s still being propped up by the monster numbers he posted in the first few days of the season.

His average exit velocity sits at just 88.3 mph, the lowest mark of his career. That’s not the kind of trend you want from someone the Yankees are counting on to be a middle-of-the-order force.

Swing-and-Miss Issues Mounting

There’s no question Jazz can crush baseballs. He ranks in the 97th percentile in barrel rate, which tells you that when he does connect, it’s typically loud. But that’s the problem — he’s not connecting often enough.

He currently ranks in the 8th percentile in whiff rate and 4th percentile in strikeout percentage. In other words, he’s swinging and missing more than almost anyone in the league.

That’s not just a cold streak — that’s a mechanical or timing issue that needs correction. But this is Chisholm’s game. Streaky highs, painful lows, and the constant threat that he’ll catch fire again and start carrying a lineup on his back.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defense Still Elite While the Bat Slumps

Even while the bat cools, Chisholm’s glove continues to shine.

He ranks in the 93rd percentile in outs above average and has already registered two defensive runs saved and two OAA at second base. His range, instincts, and athleticism make him one of the most valuable defensive infielders in the game — which is keeping him firmly in the lineup despite the offensive drought.

With warmer weather around the corner and Chisholm’s advanced metrics still suggesting upside, there’s every reason to believe a turnaround is on the horizon. For now, the Yankees will ride the defensive value and wait for the bat to catch up — as it always does with Jazz.