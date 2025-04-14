Yankees could eye perfect trade target to upgrade starting rotation

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ rotation has been more duct tape than dominance through the early weeks of the season. With Gerrit Cole sidelined, Luis Gil still months away from returning, and Marcus Stroman hitting the injured list with left knee inflammation over the weekend, the cracks are starting to widen.

Clarke Schmidt’s looming return will help — he’s expected to slot right in for Stroman — but the Yankees still find themselves leaning on arms like 38-year-old Carlos Carrasco, whose results so far have been anything but encouraging.

Carrasco Struggling to Keep the Ship Afloat

Carrasco has been more of a placeholder than a solution this season. Over 11.2 innings, he’s posted a bloated 7.71 ERA, showing diminished velocity, command issues, and an inability to keep hitters off balance.

At this stage of his career, expecting a turnaround might be wishful thinking. He’s given up far too much hard contact and isn’t missing enough bats. If the Yankees want to stay competitive in a loaded American League, they’ll need to find help — and soon.

Will Warren has flashed promise, but his inexperience has shown in streaky performances. Counting on him to anchor the back end of the rotation consistently might be premature.

A Trade Target Emerging in Minnesota

Enter the Minnesota Twins — currently sitting at 5–11 and looking like a team already on the brink. If things continue to spiral, they may be open to selling off key assets, and one name that could appeal to the Yankees is right-hander Pablo López.

López, 29, was recently placed on the 15-day injured list with a minor hamstring issue, but he should be fully recovered by the time the trade deadline rolls around in late July. And if he’s available, he might be one of the most attractive arms on the market.

López Offers Exactly What the Yankees Need

Before the injury, López was dealing. Over 16.2 innings this season, he’s logged a sparkling 1.62 ERA, a 77.5% left-on-base rate, and a ground ball rate just over 52%. He doesn’t walk batters. He doesn’t give up homers. He simply attacks the zone and gets results.

López ranks in the 97th percentile in breaking run value, 87th percentile in chase rate, and 93rd percentile in walk rate. That combination — getting hitters to chase while rarely issuing free passes — is exactly what the Yankees need alongside Fried and Rodón.

His pitch mix is also tailor-made for success in Yankee Stadium. His four-seam fastball averages 95 mph, allowing just a .241 batting average and a .276 slugging percentage this year. His sweeper, the gem of his arsenal, is virtually untouchable — a .133 batting average and slugging rate allowed.

A Deal Worth the Price?

López is in the middle of a four-year, $73.5 million deal that runs through 2027, meaning any team acquiring him would get two and a half seasons of control. For the Yankees, who are looking to win now and maintain flexibility moving forward, that kind of control adds serious value.

Of course, landing a pitcher of López’s caliber won’t come cheap.

The Twins would likely demand a top-tier prospect in return. George Lombard Jr., one of the Yankees’ most promising infielders, could be the name that gets the conversation started. Lombard’s defensive tools alone project as Gold Glove caliber from day one, and his offensive game is still developing with clear upside.

It would be a tough pill to swallow. But prospects are never guarantees — and if the Yankees want to push deep into October and stabilize their rotation for years to come, Pablo López might be worth the gamble.