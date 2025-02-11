Why Buddy Hield is more important to the Warriors now than ever

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler makes Buddy Hield’s role more crucial than it’s been to date.

Warriors need Buddy Hield to be legitimate No. 3 option

The Warriors appear destined to roll with a starting lineup of Stephen Curry at point guard, along with Hield, Butler, Draymond Green, and either Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney at center. Curry and Butler will be the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 options respectively, but after them, the Bahamian sniper will need to step up his game.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

In order for Golden State to contend once more, Hield may need to raise his scoring average into the 16-20 point-per-game range. He currently boasts an average of 11.8 PPG — underwhelming for his standards.

The Oklahoma product is vital to the Warriors because of his lethal outside shooting abilities. That’s what may give him a leg-up over rising star Jonathan Kuminga when the latter returns from his ankle injury. Whether or not he was an elite marksman, the Dubs would struggle to ascend without a third bucket-getter that could follow the mold that most championship-level tertiary options have carved throughout history.

Can Hield return to being a quality volume scorer?

History shows that Hield is more than capable of upping the ante in the scoring department. The 32-year-old’s 15.3 PPG career average and 15 games with 16-plus points this year prove that.

Hield is in the midst of a down campaign. However, with a revamped ensemble around him, he could find his stroke once more and be the X-factor that helps Golden State make a dark horse playoff run.