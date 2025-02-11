Warriors officially rule out rising star until after All-Star break

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors will have to survive their next three games without star forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors don’t expect Kuminga to recuperate from his ankle injury until after the upcoming All-Star break:

“Jonathan Kuminga will remain out through the All-Star break, per Warriors. Advancing to some limited on court work. Team hopes to incorporate him into practice out of the break as he gets closer to a return from bad ankle sprain,” Slater published on X on Monday evening.

Warriors could use Kuminga’s firepower off of their bench

The Warriors started the Jimmy Butler era off on the right foot with a 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. However, Kuminga was still on the wrong foot, as he missed his 18th consecutive game in that affair after going down with a non-contact ankle sprain prior to Golden State’s clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan 4.

Golden State could be primed to turn the tide on their underwhelming season on the backs of Butler, superstar Stephen Curry, and Kuminga as their clear-cut sixth man. Butler’s arrival in town will likely prevent the Democratic Republic of the Congo native from re-entering the starting lineup. The latter averages 16.8 points and five rebounds for the Warriors on the campaign.

The Warriors would have an outside shooting conundrum on their hands with Butler, Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney next to Curry. Thus, as the Dubs await their ascendant talent’s return, they’ll look to maximize his skill set as best as possible to help their new-look offense flow.

Golden State will face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, followed by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Kuminga’s first chance to return could come on Feb. 21 against the Sacramento Kings.