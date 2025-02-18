Warriors’ young star could be X-Factor for Cinderella title run

It only took four games for the Golden State Warriors to get their swagger back. Jimmy Butler’s arrival in Golden State gave the franchise new life heading into the All-Star break. Now, the return of their ascending young star could have a similar effect.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga could be huge for playoff run

Per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Taylor Wirth, former NBA champion and current TNT analyst Kenny Smith said this about what Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga can do for the ball club if he ups his game upon return from his ankle injury:

“‘He has to take the step. Not a step, the step that separates him from the rest of the pack,'” Smith explained. “‘And if he does that, we’re going to be looking around here in May going ‘Oh my god, they’re in the Western Conference finals.'”

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Kuminga is the final offensive weapon Warriors may need

Kuminga is currently third on the Warriors in scoring with 16.8 points per game. Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Butler are their clear first and second options, capable of putting up 30 and 20 PPG respectively.

Should Kuminga bring his offensive output closer to around 18 PPG off the bench, he’d make Golden State an elite second unit while maintaining his status as their tertiary option. Buddy Hield and Brandon Podziemski may be better fits in the starting lineup due to their outside shooting prowess, but Kuminga could still be their third-most impactful scorer.

Where Kuminga could refine his game to ascend further

A key point of focus for the 22-year-old would be for him to increase his 45.9 percent field goal percentage. Kuminga has shown an incredible ability to get to the basket and finish inside. Having said that he yearns to learn from Butler, who is one of the best in the league at scoring on minimal dribbles, Kuminga may thrive further by decreasing the 3.6 three-pointers he takes per game at a pedestrian 34.5 percent rate, and scoring at will off of backdoor cuts and off-ball movement.

The 6-7, 225-pound wing has the size to pin his man down low and establish positioning in the paint. Should he take a page out of Butler’s book while doing what he does best, the Warriors will have an attack capable of getting far in the playoffs and potentially going all the way, as Smith alluded to.