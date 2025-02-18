NBA legend Oscar Robertson responds to Warriors star forward’s harsh criticism about today’s game

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green made sure to make his presence felt during All-Star Weekend. Along with ripping apart the new format and guaranteeing that the Warriors will win a championship this season, he was under fire for comments calling today’s NBA “boring.”

Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson bashes Draymond Green for recent comments

His reasoning behind that comment was the high prevalence of three-pointers taken in today’s game, which is ironic given that his Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry, is the one who pioneered the new age of NBA basketball. Nevertheless, his comments weren’t overlooked and caught the attention of one Hall of Famer.

NBA legend Oscar Robertson was not a fan of Green’s comments and called out the Warriors star for criticizing a game that he is currently still a part of.

“Draymond says so much so who cares what Draymond says,” Robertson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “It might be boring to him because if he’s not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he’s passed the ball to Curry more than anyone I’ve ever seen… Maybe it is boring when he’s out there when he’s not shooting a lot and he’s not guarding a lot.”

Green has been with the Warriors in his entire 13-year career and was a crucial part of their late 2010s dynasty. He has been a part of all four Warriors championships in the past decade and won the Defensive Player of The Year award in 2017. Robertson’s criticism suggests that Green relies on Curry for success, which may be a stretch.

Three-pointers gave the Warriors a tremendous amount of success

Green has been an impactful player on both ends of the floor for most of his career and is one of the better playmakers at his position. Without him, the Warriors likely wouldn’t have the same success that they did, and his impact is what made players like Curry and Klay Thompson tough to guard despite their high volume of three-pointers.

However, Green still may have crossed a line by calling the game boring, as the system that he was used in and brought a lot of success was one that he embraced. While he only averages 2.6 three-point attempts per game in his career, he averaged close to four from 2014-18 combined. The three-point shot revolutionized the NBA and enhanced the scoring tremendously.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Robertson’s response is even more intriguing considering that he played during a time when the three-pointer did not exist. However, his response is likely targeted more towards Green’s harsh critiques about the game itself, which is reasonable.

Nevertheless, it seems like Green’s recent comments haven’t been perceived well by some around the game, and it will be interesting to see if the four-time champion fires back at the Hall of Famer.