Warriors’ young star is living up to expectations of $39M contract extension

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody is playing up to his contract this season.

Warriors: Moses Moody enjoying breakout campaign

Moody has yet to reach his NBA ceiling. Nevertheless, he’s having his best season to date with the Warriors. The 22-year-old has graduated into a prominent role since Jan. 18.

Having started in 13 of 24 games played since then, Moody has averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on 46.1 percent shooting from the field. He’s shot well from distance with his 37.5 percent three-point clip.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Warriors: Moody’s on track to be key piece for next 3 years

The Arkansas product signed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Warriors ahead of this season. As he’s set to enter eight-figure annual salary territory, he’s also begun his ascent, which many have expected for years on end.

Moody did not see any more than 13 minutes per game in his first two campaigns in Golden State. He began showing signs of his potential last season, averaging 8.1 PPG in 17.5 MPG.

This time around, Moody is playing well on and off the stat sheet. The Warriors’ lottery pick from 2021 was lauded for his shutdown defense against New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson in their 114-102 win on March 4. Astoundingly, the Warriors are 16-1 when he starts.

Whether it’s been standout defense, team-first offense, commendable catching-and-shooting, or flashes of an even greater bag, Moody has given Golden State reason to believe that he can be a major building block for their future, while being a key championship contributor now.