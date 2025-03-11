Warriors star credits teammates after triple-double in Blazers win

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler III lauded his teammates after achieving a special feat on Monday.

Jimmy Butler speaks on first Warriors triple-double

Per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Will Simonds, Butler had this to say after posting a triple-double in the Warriors’ 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers:

“You can’t get a triple-double without your teammates. That’s for damn sure,” Butler told reporters. “Whether they miss the shot and you get the rebound, or they make the shot whenever you pass it to them. [Triple-double] is just a word.

“I’m just happy that we won — triple-double or not. I take these wins as they come.”

Butler’s the best thing to happen to the Warriors this season

Butler notched 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. He has been the single-biggest difference maker for the Warriors this year.

The triple-double marks his first in Golden State since his debut on Feb. 8. The Warriors have gone 12-2 in that span while posting a 12-1 record with him active in the lineup.

Butler’s teammates and head coach Steve Kerr have all raved about how great of a fit he’s been in their rotation. His selfless play, quick decision making and commendable leadership have shown. That’s been prevalent whether he’s scored in volume or dialed back to get others involved.

The 35-year-old will look to keep his team rolling as they continue to strive for the best possible playoff position out West. Butler’s co-stars like superstar Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II — who all scored at least 20 points in the win — aim to be ready to keep up their stellar play as well.