Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry continues to climb the ladder of NBA history, moving into 20th place on the league’s all-time scoring list following his performance last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



It’s yet another milestone in a career defined by excellence, consistency, and innovation that the NBA has never seen.



Barring injury, Curry’s trajectory strongly suggests he could finish his career as a top-10 scorer in NBA history, an extraordinary achievement for a player whose impact has transcended the NBA to the game of basketball as a whole.

That milestone for Curry frames Golden State’s immediate rematch with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the Warriors delivered one of their most complete performances of the season on Sunday night.



In the 111-85 victory, the Warriors showed poise and focus, producing arguably their best defensive showing of the season.

Golden State may have found a recipe for success

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ path forward is clear.



Play faster and create offense through defense, all led by Curry’s brilliance.

This game plan was on full display in their latest victory, with their most impressive showing being how seamlessly they moved the ball.



The Warriors had 31 assists and 22 points on the fast break.



They looked nearly unrecognizable and must use the same approach of such fortitude once they face the same team tonight.

Without a clear-cut second option, it’s key that scoring outside of Curry continues to solidify a balanced offensive attack.



Last night, Moses Moody answered the call while four more Warriors players scored in double figures.



That’s where the importance of picking up the pace is so crucial.



Where there are limitations, there’s an ability to mask them with cohesion, allowing easier looks for teammates.

The Curry-led Warriors may continue their winning streak over Minnesota

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Warriors were phenomenal in controlling the tempo out of the gate.



The Timberwolves’ only lead came very early in the first quarter, and it was Warriors basketball the rest of the way. Their largest lead ballooned to 26 points in the fourth quarter.



Sustainability is the name of the game for the Warriors in this matchup as they look to pick up back-to-back victories over Minnesota.



Curry’s Warriors have defeated the Anthony Edwards-led team five times in a row after last night, and Golden State looks to make it six as they continue to shape an evolving identity built on cohesion, speed, and collective discipline.