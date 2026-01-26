In the wake of events in Minnesota, the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Timberwolves was postponed until Sunday afternoon.



The Warriors delivered a statement performance in their 111-85 victory over the Timberwolves.



Amid the emotional circumstances, Golden State responded with poise and intensity, producing arguably their best defensive performance so far this season.

Golden State’s defensive masterclass exposes the Timberwolves

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

From the opening tip, Golden State dictated the flow of the game with relentless pressure and a disciplined rotation.



Six players scored in double figures for the Warriors, making it look like seamless execution.



They held the Timberwolves to a season low of 85 points, and the Wolves had 25 turnovers to the Warriors’ 12.



Not only did Golden State win the turnover battle, but they also looked unfamiliar with how well they executed in transition.



Golden State is ranked 29th in the league in fast-break points and had 22 against the Wolves.



Keeping that pace up would make the Warriors one of the best teams in transition.



The absence of Jimmy Butler is irreplaceable, but a way to pivot is to play faster.



Over the last three games, Golden State is ranked 16th in the league in points scored on the fast break as they have expanded their versatility on offense for the better.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, while former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo added 22, but the Warriors’ defensive scheme largely neutralized any offensive flow Minnesota attempted to find.



Golden State forced Edwards into difficult reads by making him uncomfortable and turning him into a playmaker as they denied the ball from other facilitators.



Edwards’ eight turnovers proved costly, often leading directly to Warriors scoring runs and stunting the Wolves’ momentum.



Warriors secure first win since Butler’s injury

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Offensively, Stephen Curry provided steady leadership and set the tone by playing with speed and determination.



Curry didn’t have the most efficient shooting night, but with seven assists and four steals, he compiled 26 points, leading all scoring for the Warriors.



Moses Moody continued his steady shooting, adding 19 points while knocking down five threes.



Moody is shooting 52.6% from three in the last 10 games on 57 attempts.



Moody has provided tremendous floor spacing, which contributed to the Wolves not selling out completely to stop Curry.

Beyond the box score, this victory highlighted Golden State’s evolving identity.



Without Butler, Golden State still delivered one of its best performances this season by committing to a defensive game plan and collectively executing it against an overwhelmed Timberwolves squad.



The Warriors’ effort, cohesiveness, and attention to detail set the tone for one of their best performances of the season against one of the premier players in the league in Edwards.