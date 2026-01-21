After the New York Knicks lost the Golden State Warriors last week, head coach Mike Brown took time after the game to hug Draymond Green. Brown coached Green for years as an assistant with Golden State, including winning a few championships together.

On the surface, this feels like nothing, but there was more meaning to it. That same game, Green committed a flagrant foul on Karl-Anthony Towns by grabbing his leg and tripping him. That didn’t stop Brown from sharing a moment with Green after the game.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, that embrace did not sit well with members of the Knicks.

“From what I understand, this hug did not land well with a lot of folks there in New York… while you can understand while he might have something of a bond with Draymond Green, I don’t think that landed well, especially not in the middle of a losing streak…,” Shelburne said on NBA Today (h/t ClutchPoints’ Jackson Stone).

Many would have likely preferred for Brown to back up his player after a moment like that, rather than interact with a player who doesn’t get along with him. Nevertheless, it occurred at a bad time for this team.

The Knicks have been falling apart

Brown has been a focal point for criticism during this recent losing skid. Many fans are starting to run out of patience for him already, with only half of his first season with the Knicks complete.

To be fair to them, their criticism is valid. The Knicks’ defense has been abysmal all season, and recently their offense has faltered as well. The players don’t appear to be on the same page as the coach, which was a focal point in Jalen Brunson’s players-only meeting following their loss at home to a depleted Mavericks team.

The Knicks need to turn things around now before the wheels completely come off. They got the Brooklyn Nets up next, needing a win to get back on track.