After the New York Knicks suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss in the Jalen Brunson era, the Captain of the team has made his most conceited effort to help turn things around.

Brunson leads players-only meeting after loss to Mavs

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Brunson led a players-only meeting following the loss to Dallas on Monday. New York got trounced at home by a depleted Mavericks squad despite having a fully healthy roster, leaving the team searching for answers after dropping nine of their last 11 games.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Brunson’s message to teammates after their ninth loss in 11 games, according to multiple sources, was that the Knicks needed to find answers for their poor play in January among themselves, rather than look to the coaching staff for solutions,” Shelburne reported.

Evidence is growing that there is a rift between the players and the coaching staff. Earlier Tuesday, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the team is not bought in to Mike Brown’s system, with many players not understanding their roles on the court.

The Knicks need to wake up

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In the month of January, the Knicks have been arguably the worst team in the NBA. They are the only team to rank in the bottom five in both offensive efficiency (26th) and defensive efficiency (27th).

New York is in desperate need of a bounce back win on Wednesday with the team set to face the Brooklyn Nets at home. That game will be the best indicator of whether or not the players-only meeting was able to light a fire in this group.