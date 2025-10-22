Warriors: How ‘Gravity Man’ Stephen Curry is changing the game of basketball — again

Sir Isaac Newton formulated the theory of gravity, and as this discovery impacted how humans view the universe, it left a footprint on time that has never been altered.



Fast forward over 300 years, and Wardell Stephen Curry, as the gravitational force in the NBA, bends the game’s geometry to his will, making him the most powerful force in league history.



Curry’s gravity isn’t the blunt mass like that of a Shaquille O’Neal but a more calculated, cerebral force that turns chaos into precision and fear into awe.

Stephen Curry changed the game of basketball

Curry’s gravity stems from his unmatched shooting range and accuracy.



Defenders pick their poison, whether to guard him from 30 feet, half court, or even full court at times, thus creating space for teammates and disrupting defensive schemes.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Curry’s record-breaking 402 three-pointers in the 2016 season bent the expectations defenses had at the time.



Opponents were forced to send multiple defenders to him, resulting in a league-leading offensive rating for Golden State.



This mastery has decimated past post-up behemoths and sparked a three-point revolution that has transformed how basketball is played worldwide.

The Lakers were lost on defense while guarding Curry

More than ten years later, the NBA still hasn’t figured out how to stop Curry. It’s a gravitational pull that transcends traditional metrics.



There’s no box score for this influence on opposing defenses, and it affects every player on the court, as seen in Golden State’s opening night matchup against the Lakers.



Curry scored a seemingly modest 23 points on 6 of 14 shooting, yet he made history as the oldest guard to score 20+ points on opening night, surpassing legends like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

This performance echoes Newton’s third law: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.



Curry acts as if he’s getting open on the wing, drawing two defenders in terror, which leaves an open man in the paint for an easy dunk or layup.



Multiple possessions saw Lakers players selling out to stop Curry, who now possesses Jimmy Butler’s playmaking brilliance.



It’s a supernova of offense when they share the floor.

If the Warriors stay healthy, they can make a real run

Curry’s pull democratizes dominance—teammates like Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga thrive in his wake.



Curry’s power transcends stats; it’s existential.



Even at 37, he proves Newton’s laws, demonstrating that the greater the pull, the greater the legacy.



As the Warriors pursue another championship, Curry remains a force that renders others reactive. In his orbit, history bends toward Bay Area gold.